Yellowstone one of 3 popular national parks closing gates

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — Three of America’s most well-known national parks _ Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Smoky Mountains _ closed their gates Tuesday as people shut in because of the coronavirus lost more options for recreation.
They join a growing list of parks closing despite an announcement last week by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt that they would remain open with free entrance fees. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado and Yosemite National Park in California have also closed.
Other parks have closed shuttles, campgrounds, visitor centers and some trails to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
