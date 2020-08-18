Yale School of Public Health creates new saliva test option for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have created a new saliva test that could give Americans a fast and inexpensive option to learn if they have COVID-19.

This test, unlike other tests, does not require a specific swab or collective device. The new saliva test doesn’t require specific supplies. It can also be used to reagents from multiple vendors.

The FDA says the school plans to publish its protocol as “open-source,” meaning designated labs could follow protocol to perform their own tests according to Yale’s instructions.

There is no word on when it will come to Indiana.