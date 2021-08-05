WorkOne Career Centers will require masks beginning Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning Monday, WorkOne Career Center said it will be requiring masks for all customers and staff at all 11 locations in northeast Indiana.

“We are doing this to help ensure the well-being of customers and staff in the midst of growing concern about COVID-19,” said Edmond O’Neal, Northeast Indiana Works President and CEO. “We will continue to monitor the situation to determine if additional precautions become necessary.”

Northeast Indiana Works said it operates and staffs the WorkOne centers in northeast Indiana, which remain open.