Women more likely to experience side effects from COVID-19 vaccines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Data shows that women are more likely to experience side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said that a major factor is that women are more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccinated than men are. Women also tend to have a stronger immune system response to the vaccine.

“Women tend to have a more robust immune response that are much more likely to develop autoimmune diseases, especially in kind of the years of 18 to 50, and that’s the age group that we’re seeing some of this with so that’s not unexpected.”

Side effects are caused by the immune system reacting to the vaccine. Sutter said that it is a good thing for immune systems to have a strong reaction to vaccines because coronavirus is tricky for the human system and a stronger reaction will make it easier for the body to fight over in the Future. Plus, he said most people experiencing side effects will see very minor issues.

“Most people will get a sore arm. Many people will get some fatigue or some body aches, maybe even fevers, the day after the vaccine. These typically last for a day or two and then they completely go away.”

There have been more severe reactions found as well, most recently with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but Sutter said those cases are rare, found in about one in 200,000 doses. It is a risk, but not as big of a risk as not getting vaccinated.

“COVID-19 is a serious disease and even people who survive it. Even the people who are low risk, even under the age of 40, the risk of death is not zero,” said Sutter. “It’s about one in 10,000, that’s much, much higher than the risk of serious side effects from these vaccines, so if you’re trying to adjust for risk, you’re going to be much safer getting the vaccine, then you’re getting infected.”

While women may be more likely to experience side effects, men are more likely to die from the virus. Sutter said this is because women are less nervous about getting the vaccine.

According to Sutter, there is no real precedent for women showing more side effects from vaccines because most vaccine statistics have not been as analyzed as much as the COVID-19 vaccines have.