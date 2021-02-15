Woman awaiting transplant shares how pandemic has affected process, fundraising

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman waiting on an organ transplant is speaking out on how the pandemic has affected the process.

Samantha Yoquelet, 28, is in need of a kidney and pancreas transplant. She said the process of finding a match has taken longer because of additional COVID-19 policies in medical facilities or government-mandated restrictions in place.

“It’s been a longer process, because of the COVID and stuff,” said Yoquelet. “And there could be a chance that I go to have the surgery and no one’s allowed in there with me.”

Between gathering limits and community caution, even the process of raising money to pay for treatment has become more difficult. Yoquelet and her mother, Sarah Yoquelet, attempted to organize a carryout fundraiser at the Huntington VFW. However, they were forced to find another location after the VFW said they had several people exposed to the virus. While they were able to find a second location, they still did not see the turnout they were hoping for.

“We wasn’t real sure what to expect,” said Sarah. “To be honest, you know, we were just hoping for the best. You can’t really plan anything because, like I said, people are scared of it. And I understand totally because if she got the COVID it wouldn’t be good for her.”

The family has decided to focus on online campaigns as a result because it allows them to fundraise without worrying about the pandemic restrictions. According to Sarah, the fundraising is necessary for them to do because of the financial strain the treatment and transplant will have.

“I’ll be off work probably three to four months after she has the surgery that she does she’s going to need around the clock care,” said Sarah. “That means, you know, me not getting a paycheck. And the hotel is down there and I have to pay for parking and my own food. She really worries that I’m going to stress out you know about it all because it’s a lot.”

Currently, Yoquelet has to spend 12 hours a day on dialysis, so their main focus right now is finding a donor, rather than raising money. They have so far been unsuccessful in finding a match. A friend of Yoquelet tested positive for a tissue match but is still waiting to learn if she is a donor match.

“It means a lot because she’s the only one that did it and she has her own babies to worry about,” said Yoquelet. “I think of it all the time because what if her kids need it if something like that would happen, but she can’t give it to her because she gave it to me. I just think of it like that.”

“And it’s a lot,” Sarah added. “And we’re very thankful you know that she did step up and offer to do it. Not too many people do that.”