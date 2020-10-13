With coronavirus numbers spiking, Ohio governor urges residents to take action

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday cautioned Ohio residents that unless they take action, significant numbers of COVID-19 cases are likely this winter.

In the last seven days, Ohio has averaged 1,475 COVID-19 cases per day as compared to an average of approximately 1,000 cases per day only two weeks ago. Ohio’s current positivity rate is 4.1 percent as compared to 2.7 percent on September 23 and 24. A total of 51 counties are considered high incidence and/or Alert Level 3 on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System.

“Although a vaccine is on the way in the future, we can’t control the timetable of the development of a vaccine – but we can control how much this flares up until then,” said Governor DeWine. “We have avoided the large outbreaks that other countries and other states have seen, and so far, the combined efforts of Ohioans have kept the virus in check. We can’t let our guards down now. We need to continue taking basic safety measures of wearing masks, keeping distance, and avoiding large gatherings.”

A public service announcement featuring former Ohio State coaches Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer has been created to try and get people to do their part in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.