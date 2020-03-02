WHO chief: in ‘uncharted territory’ with virus

The World Health Organization’s director-general on Monday said the world was “in uncharted territory” with the new coronavirus

In a media briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there was still time to stop the surging global epidemic of COVID-19, saying “containment is feasible and must remain the top priority for all countries.”

He said that the outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan were now the agency’s “greatest concern.”

He described the new coronavirus as a “unique” virus capable of community transmission, but unlike flu, it could be contained with the right measures.

