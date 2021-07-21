Whitmer vetoes moot bill to end unemployment benefit early

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a moot Republican-sponsored attempt to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is being added to unemployed workers’ benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The extra payment is due to end Sept. 4. The GOP-controlled Legislature wanted to terminate it July 31, saying the money discourages people from rejoining the workforce.

If Whitmer had signed the legislation, the change would not have actually occurred, however, because Senate Democrats did not agree to give the measure immediate effect. Whitmer says she is open to ending the federal benefit early if lawmakers raise the state’s maximum benefit.