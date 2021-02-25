Whitmer plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her administration will announce the further loosening of Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions in coming days.

She did not elaborate much in a Wednesday news conference, in which she again pressed the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a multibillion-dollar COVID-19 relief funding plan.

A state health department order limits indoor restaurant capacity to 25%, imposes a 10 p.m. curfew and restricts the size of inside residential gatherings to no more than 10 people from two households, through March 29.

Whitmer also reported that 97% of the state’s 537 K-12 schools will offer some form of face-to-face learning by March 1.

There was “no correlation” between schools being open and increased spread of the coronavirus, Whitmer said

She said 83% of districts already have in-person learning.

Having in-person instruction is “crucial,” she said, citing academic consequences and disheartening impacts on children’s mental and physical health.

“In Michigan, we’ve seen few large outbreaks in pre K-12 schools and very little evidence of outbreaks due to in-person classroom learning,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer says case numbers and public health metrics are trending in the right direction.

