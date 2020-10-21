Whitmer: Michigan at ‘dangerous moment’ as virus cases spike

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is warning that Michigan has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than ever, noting a sharp increase since the state Supreme Court invalidated her sweeping orders earlier this month.

Since the court decision on Oct. 2, the seven-day case average is up to 1,818 — nearly double.

The governor says Michigan is at a “dangerous moment.”

She pleaded Wednesday for people to wear a mask and socially distance.

Meanwhile, a chiropractor in western Michigan has challenged the state’s mask rule in court, saying that Whitmer’s health department has no authority to make masks mandatory.

