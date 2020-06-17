Whitmer: K-12 schools can reopen; rules coming on June 30

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is optimistic about a return to in-person instruction at K-12 schools in the fall, announcing she will release further guidance on June 30.

The governor said Wednesday she will issue an executive order that will provide details on what will be required and what will be recommended. Schools were closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and schools later finished the academic year with online or other forms of remote learning.

Whitmer said the roadmap will set minimum health and safety requirements, though districts can enact more aggressive ones.

