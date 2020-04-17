Whitmer hopes to start reopening sectors of economy on May 1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she hopes to begin reopening parts of the state’s economy on May 1 that have been shut down many weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Whitmer didn’t specifically identify which businesses may be allowed to open but said Friday that relaxing restrictions will come in phases.

Her stay-at-home order is among the nation’s toughest in a state hard hit by the pandemic and prompted a protest at the Michigan Capitol. The order is scheduled to expire April 30. Whitmer made her comments during a tele-town hall with the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.