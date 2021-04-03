Whitmer concerned about Florida travel, urges precautions

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a factor in Michigan’s surging COVID-19 cases is fewer people were infected earlier in the pandemic than in other states.

She also is concerned about spring break travel, particularly to Florida. Florida and Michigan have reported the highest and second-highest number of cases of a more contagious variant that was first identified in the U.K. Michigan had the United States’ worst infection rate in the past two weeks.

Whitmer on Friday recommended that people get tested after in-state, out-of-state or international travel. She continues to emphasize vaccinations to help end the pandemic.