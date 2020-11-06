Whitmer asks Michigan Legislature for statewide mask law

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Legislature to impose a statewide mask-wearing law to fight the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor said Thursday that she asked Republican leaders to pass a measure requiring masks indoors and in crowded outdoor areas.

That’s already state policy under an emergency order. But Whitmer says compliance might improve if the requirement were made law with bipartisan support.

Michigan continues to shatter records for coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are steadily rising. Whitmer says mask wearing is the single most important weapon in the fight against the virus.

