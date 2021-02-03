Whitley County 1 of 4 in Indiana still red

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More Indiana counties are yellow and fewer are red in the latest state Department of Health county community spread map.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

Four Indiana counties are now in the red – Whitley, Warren, Switzerland, and Gibson counties. Allen County remains in the orange status, along with LaGrange, DeKalb, Huntington, Grant and Wabash counties in northeast Indiana. Steuben, Noble, Wells, Adams, Jay and Blackford are all yellow.

Last week, five Indiana counties were red, including Whitley County. Eight counties were yellow, including Wells and Adams in northeast Indiana, with the rest designated orange.

WANE 15 has attempted to connect with the Whitley County Health Department on why the county has maintained high case numbers and positivity rates. The county’s health department has not responded at this time.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health announced 1,480 new coronavirus cases, and 36 more deaths tied to the virus. All told, Indiana has confirmed 631,331 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll is at 9,713.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.