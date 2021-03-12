Whitko Community Schools offers stipend to employees receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

LARWILL, Ind. (WANE) – Whitko Community schools announced that it will offer a $100 stipend through Federals CARES funding to employees who receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

In an email written to staff, Superintendent Steve Darnell said that starting Monday, vaccinations will be available to all K-12 educational personnel. As an incentive, the district will use federal CARES funding to offer a $100 stipend to all employees getting vaccinated.

“When you have received the full vaccination (either one shot or two depending upon the brand of vaccine), please turn in a copy of the CDC card showing you are fully vaccinated along with a completed claim voucher to Vicki Camden. The stipend will be processed as additional pay during the next payroll,” the email said.

Any employee who has an appointment during working hours, the employee will need to use sick or personal leave time.

If an employee experiences side effects from the vaccine, the additional time would be considered an allowable COVID-19 leave time request that would be covered by the federal Department of Labor requirements, the email said.

Superintendent Darnell said that the district is working with Meijer to schedule onsite vaccination clinics at Pierceton Elementary and Whitko Jr-Sr High School. When details are finalized, the information will be released.

“I encourage you to take advantage of the $100 stipend to be vaccinated. Together, as Americans, we can combat this virus directly through following CDC practices and protocols (hand washing, social distancing, use of masks, etc.) including the now available vaccines. Each step we take moves us ALL forward to returning to a broader sense of normalcy we had a year ago,” Superintendent Darnell said.