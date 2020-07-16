White House: Science shouldn’t stop schools reopening

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany again pushed the Trump administration position Thursday that all schools should reopen in the fall, despite a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“We don’t think our children should be locked up at home with devastating consequences when it’s perfectly safe for them to go to school,” McEnany said at the White House press briefing.

“The science should not stand in the way of this,” McEnany told reporters.

She said the United States is the “outlier” among “peer nations” when it comes to schools reopening amid the global coronavirus pandemic.