When the time comes, is it necessary to get your child vaccinated?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trials testing COVID-19 vaccines on both children and infants are underway, but is it actually necessary to get your child vaccinated once they are eligible?

Allen County’s health commissioner says yes, even though a child’s chance of death from the virus is “well under one in 10,000.”

“My opinion is that everybody benefits from the vaccine,” said Dr. Sutter. “There have been a number of kids who are otherwise healthy that have had long term effects from this… When you compare that against the vaccines, which has had very few adverse effects [that are] generally mild, it becomes a pretty easy decision for me to say the vaccine is much safer than being getting exposed to COVID and getting the infection.”

Some of the long-term effects some children have reported include anxiety, depression, difficulty concentrating, and continued fatigue, body aches and fevers months after a COVID-19 infection.

Early on in the pandemic, there was some thought that maybe kids spread the virus less than adults. However, Dr. Sutter says new data seems to suggest that children and adults probably spread it “fairly similar.”

“They are spreading it at parties, get togethers, things like that,” said Dr. Sutter. “They can spread it to adults and once it gets into the household, it tends to spread throughout the house.”

COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized in the United States are only available for adults, except the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for people ages 16 and older. That’s not because those vaccines are “unsafe,” Sutter said, but rather because they haven’t been thoroughly tested on children yet.

“There is no reason to think that they won’t be safe for kids, but we’d like to have the data there before, before the FDA gives that approval,” said Dr. Sutter. “In addition, since they’re the lowest risk group, in general, it makes sense to wait a little bit longer to do the vaccinations to make sure and prove that it’s safe.”

The trials are also testing for efficiency.

“We want to make sure that it works in kids, but we want to make sure that there aren’t any adverse effects that we haven’t already seen in adults, the adverse effects in adults have been very minimal,” said Dr. Sutter.

Dr. Sutter said its hard to determine exactly when children will be eligible to vaccinated.

“We need to see the data from the trials,” said Sutter. “I expect that that will be positive and then we won’t see significant problems in children. I think there’s a good chance that there could be approval by the summer but exact dates are really hard to tell.”

By the time the vaccines are approved, Dr. Sutter said he expects large amount of the vaccine will be available. Although it’s hard to determine now, he guessed that all ages under 16 would be available at the same time.

Dr. Sutter said he doesn’t expect to see significant differences between the vaccines for children and adults. He also said the vaccine dosages will most likely be the same.

On Wednesday, Hoosiers 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated.