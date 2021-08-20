What percent of cases, hospitalizations and deaths come from vaccinated Hoosiers?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Since the COVID-19 delta variant erupted this summer, 15% to 20% of all new Indiana infections come from vaccinated Hoosiers, which is exactly what one expert expected.

“Vaccines are never really designed to keep you from getting infected,” Brian Dixon, Director of Public Health Informatics at the Regenstrief Institute told WANE 15. “What they do is they train your body to fight off the infection.”

Dixon breaks down the summer numbers like this:

Infections: 15-20% from vaccinated Hoosiers

Hospitalizations: 2-3% from vaccinated Hoosiers

Deaths: <1% from vaccinated Hoosiers

“I would say the data we have overwhelmingly support the fact that the vaccines are doing a really good job of preventing hospitalization and death,” Dixon added.

Dixon thinks the public could be better informed about breakthrough data.

“There really should be a more forceful or active communication whether that be through radio ads or TV or other ways of getting the information out,” he said.

Indiana lists breakthrough cases on its vaccine dashboard but not on its COVID-19 dashboard. Allen County does not publish them on its website or in its daily COVID-19 report.

“That is not something we’re looking to start tracking/releasing at the moment,” Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with the Allen County Department of Health said in an email to WANE 15.

Dixon also shared current research on whether those who have had COVID-19 should be vaccinated.

“The data we’re looking at right now would suggest that even if you’ve been infected previously, the vaccination is important, that it boosts your immune system/ It’s almost like a booster for you. After three months (of being infected), we would recommend that they get vaccinated, to fully protect themselves against COVID-19,” Dixon said.