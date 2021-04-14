What am I supposed do with my vaccination record card?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than a million Hoosiers have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine by now — which means they’ve also received a vaccination record card.

But, what are you supposed to do with it?

Allen County’s Health Commissioner said the single most important thing to do is keep the 4-by-3 inch piece of paper in a safe place.

“We’re not really sure exactly how this is going to roll out, but it might be helpful for you to be able to prove that you’ve been fully vaccinated sometime in the future,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter.

Dr. Sutter said it also would be a reasonable idea to take a picture of both sides of the card, so you have a digital copy. This also allows you to leave the original copy at home.

Taking a picture of record cards does not mean posting it on social media. According to the Better Business Bureau, posting your vaccination card on social media can make you the victim of identity theft and “can help scammers create phony versions.”

This is because your card has your full name and birthday on it, in addition to information about where you got your vaccine.

If you happen lose your card, don’t panic because there’s a way to get a certificate and vaccination card from the state.

“It’s not the same vaccination card, those are a little bit harder to make, but if you go to ourshot.in.gov, and scroll down as a way to get their certificate, you enter some, some personal information, and you can print off validation,” said Dr. Sutter.

It’s still uncertain if there’s going to be a time when you need to show proof of vaccination to do certain things.

“Certainly the airline industry is looking at this, because they would like to help people vaccinated and travel along the lines,” said. Dr. Sutter. “You know there are no plans at a governmental level that I’m aware of to require that. But certainly, businesses would find it really helpful to know who’s vaccinated, and who’s not.”

As of now, the Fort Wayne International Airport’s executive director said the airport does not have any plans to require proof of vaccination. However, that could change.

Information about how to schedule a vaccination appointment can be found here.