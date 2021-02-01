‘We’re missed’: Allen County banquet halls hurt by capacity restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Banquet hall owners are calling on local and state officials to make changes to the restrictions in place against their industry.

Since the pandemic, the banquet industry has not been able to rebound, and banquet owners blame the restrictions that are in place.

Prior to Governor Eric Holcomb’s new executive order that came out on Wednesday, counties in orange were only allowed 50 people in banquet halls and counties in red only allowed 25 people.

Now with the new executive order in place, banquet halls in orange counties like Allen County can now operate at 25 percent capacity.

Mickey Khatna, owner of The Landmark Centre, told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that his revenue is down around 80 percent because no one wanted to book at his location due to the limited capacity. He feels that if his establishment is larger than most restaurants, why can’t he operate at the same capacity.

“For us, we have one event in a day and restaurants have the same table being used like maybe 15 or 20 times even more depending on what kind of restaurant,” said Khatna.

Khatna added that since his banquet hall is so large, there is more room for socially distancing. However, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said the socially distancing isn’t the issue.

“They are treated differently largely because the function is differently. When you talk about a banquet hall or other gatherings the idea of many of those is to socialize and to get together with the entire group. With a restaurant socializing at your own table,” Dr. Sutter explained.

Joe Ceruti of Ceruti’s Catering, Inc. said one of his biggest concerns is that no one from the state or Allen County met with banquet hall owners before making the restrictions. He said no offense to who created the color matrix, but it doesn’t make sense for the banquet industry.

“We’re kind of missed as an industry because we’re not listed as any industry on here. There’s bars, there’s nightclubs and bowling alleys,” said Ceruti. “With a 24-hour period, they can jump from one color to another. Nobody can operate that. You can’t plan your wedding that way, you purchase food then we are told, ‘Nope, you can’t have that number.'”

Dr. Sutter did meet with Ceruti Friday. Ceruti said it was productive and the step in the right direction. He added that the Governor’s new executive order breaths a little life into the banquet hall industry.