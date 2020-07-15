Watch Live at 5:30: Ohio governor to discuss virus spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will address the state Wednesday night.

The governor will discuss “the current state of the Coronavirus pandemic and the recent increases in cases and virus spread,” his office said.

The address will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Ohio has seen a steady and troubling rise in virus cases. Last week, the state saw its highest number since reopening with more than 1,500 confirmed cases in a single day.

In April, announced a statewide mask requirement inside all businesses, but changed his mind the next day, dropping the order for customers, saying people found the idea “offensive.”

Several of the state’s cities issued their own mask rules, in response to rising case numbers, before the governor said a week ago that masks would be required for a handful of counties that he called “red hot.”