Watch live at 2 p.m.: Ohio governor to give virus response update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the state’s coronavirus response Friday afternoon.

DeWine is expected to speak at 2 p.m. The governor is expected to unveil a plan for distribution of a coronavirus vaccine in Ohio.

Ohio expects close to 100,000 doses by mid-December. The Pfizer doses require two for each person taking the vaccine, meaning the initial distribution will go to around 49,000 Ohioans.

The state’s distribution plan is expected to put a priority on first responders such as health care workers, nursing home residents, people considered at high-risk for the coronavirus because of medical problems, teachers and school staff members, and others, according to a draft distribution plan.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 7,451new cases per day on Nov. 19 to 9,158 new cases per day on Dec. 3, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project. One in every 182 people in Ohio tested positive in the past week.

We've launched a new 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 to show data on mask-wearing, social distancing, and safety signage in Ohio retail establishments. So far, compliance is great, and only 1 warning has been issued. Keep it up, Ohio! https://t.co/bwsY7uhOgr pic.twitter.com/eyIakHGy4x — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 4, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.