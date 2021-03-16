Watch: Huntington County public health officer addresses common concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pfleiger hopes to address fears over getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a video shared on the Huntington County Health Department’s Facebook page, Pfleiger shares a simple model of why someone may be hesitant about getting vaccinated. Pfleiger then looks at how risks and benefits of getting vaccinated will affect an individual and the community as a whole.

Throughout March, Dr. Pfleiger has shared several videos on the Huntington County Health Department’s Facebook page. He discusses several topics such as the county’s COVID-19 metrics on the county map and frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines.