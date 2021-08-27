Watch at 1 p.m. – Indiana Department of Health shares update on state’s response against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – State health officials are expected to give an update on Indiana’s response to COVID-19 during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box and Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver will address media in a press conference at 1 p.m. Gov. Eric Holcomb is not listed as a speaker.

Friday’s press conference comes as Indiana is seeing its highest daily COVID-19 case counts since January. The state department of health reported over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and Thursday. The last time the state reported over 5,000 new cases on back-to-back days was on Jan. 8 and 9. Across the state, the 7-day positivity rate is at 10.8%, which is the highest since Jan. 14.

Deaths linked to COVID-19 are also on the rise, but not at the same rate compared to late Fall 2020 and early Winter 2021. Currently, the 7-day average deaths are at 15, the highest since early March.

The rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths comes at a time when just more than half of eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

Watch the press conference at 1 p.m. on wane.com.