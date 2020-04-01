Live Now
Watch: Apple’s COVID-19 screening tools explained

(CNN) You’ve probably heard about the website and app launched by Apple in conjunction with the CDC where you can screen yourself for COVID-19. Mandy Gaither explains how it works in this CNN HealthMinute video. The Apple screening website can be found here.

