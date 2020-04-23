Walmart offering booze pickup at area stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Walmart customers in MARKET can now get wine, beer or even liquor without ever leaving their cars.
The new service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at one of Ft. Wayne’s 12 stores including –
- Fort Wayne
- 5311 COLDWATER RD
- 1710 APPLE GLEN BLVD
- 10105 LIMA RD
- 7502 SOUTHTOWN CROSSING BLVD
- 10420 MAYSVILLE RD
- Columbia City
- 402 W PLAZA DR
- Auburn
- 505 TOURING DR
- Decatur
- 1700 S 13TH ST
- Wabash
- 1601 NO. CASS ST
- Angola
- 2016 N WAYNE ST
- Portland
- 950 W VOTAW ST
- Bluffton
- 2100 N MAIN ST
Here’s how Grocery Pickup works:
- Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers go to Walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, switch to the Pickup tab and select a pickup time and store location for items to be picked up. If the order includes alcohol, pickup times may be limited by local law.
- User Friendly Shopping: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart, which now includes a variety of adult beverages.
- Pickup: For fastest pickup, customers can check in through the Walmart Grocery app. Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange just for Grocery Pickup customers. If customers choose not to check in ahead of time, there will be a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the trunk of the customer’s car.
- Verification: At the time of pickup, the customer is required to provide valid photo identification verifying that they 21 years of age or older before receiving the alcohol products in their order.