Walmart offering booze pickup at area stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Walmart customers in MARKET can now get wine, beer or even liquor without ever leaving their cars.

The new service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at one of Ft. Wayne’s 12 stores including –

Fort Wayne 5311 COLDWATER RD 1710 APPLE GLEN BLVD 10105 LIMA RD 7502 SOUTHTOWN CROSSING BLVD 10420 MAYSVILLE RD

Columbia City 402 W PLAZA DR

Auburn 505 TOURING DR

Decatur 1700 S 13TH ST

Wabash 1601 NO. CASS ST

Angola 2016 N WAYNE ST

Portland 950 W VOTAW ST

Bluffton 2100 N MAIN ST



Here’s how Grocery Pickup works: