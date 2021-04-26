VP Harris to UN: ‘We must prepare’ for next pandemic

Vice President Kamala Harris made her case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic.

The virtual address was Harris’ second to a U.N. body since her inauguration.

“At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris said.

Harris broadly outlined how the administration thinks the U.S. and other nations should consider focusing their attention.

The steps include improving accessibility to health systems, investing in science, health workers and the well-being of women, and surging capacity for personal protective equipment and vaccine and test manufacturing.

Harris says much has been learned over the last year about pandemic preparedness and response, but that it would be unwise to rest easy.

“We have been reminded that the status quo is not nearly good enough, and that innovation is indeed the path forward,” she said.