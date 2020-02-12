Virus puts Hong Kong protests on ice. Will they return?

HONG KONG (AP) — The crowd lining up recently on a cold, dark Hong Kong street wasn’t part of the anti-government protest movement that rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for months.

Their demand: surgical masks.

They are in short supply as fears grow over a new virus that has claimed more than 1,000 lives across the border in mainland China and one in Hong Kong.

The city’s often-tumultuous street protests had already slowed over the past two months.

Now they have ground to an almost complete halt as attention focuses on how to avoid a recurrence of the SARS pandemic that hit Hong Kong hard in 2002-03.