Virus ‘in all corners’ of Mercer County, Ohio governor says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is warning residents of Mercer County to wear masks and be socially distant after a recent spike in cases there.

“The virus has spread all over Mercer County,” DeWine said in a virtual news conference Friday. The governor said COVID-19 cases are in “all corners of the county” and is impacting people of all ages.

Mercer County has the state’s highest number of cases based on population – 262.3 cases per 100,000 residents since July 22, DeWine reported. All told, Mercer County, with a population of just more than 41,000, has 108 positive cases during the period.

What’s more, DeWine said the county is showing an increase in emergency room patients, which the governor said “is worrisome.”