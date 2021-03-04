Video: Indiana governor, health commissioner reflect on 1 year of COVID-19

March 6 marks the anniversary of the first reported case of COVID-19 in Indiana. The last 12 months have seen stay-home orders, a mask mandate, and other measures to slow the spread of the virus. The state has recorded 664,000 positive cases, and more than 12,000 Hoosiers have died. On Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box shared a video on the Department of Health’s Facebook page, in which the two reflect on the “unexpected journey and monumental challenges” the past year has presented. Watch above.

