Vaccination momentum slowed by winter weather in NE Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The recent winter weather has slowed down a COVID-19 vaccine rollout that has picked up steam in recent weeks. Vaccine clinics across northeast Indiana encountered varying degrees of shipping delays or appointment concerns across the state.

The Allen County Department of Health avoided a major wave of rescheduling with their clinic only being open Wednesday through Saturday. Since appointments resumed on Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum, patients have braved slippery roads and the freezing cold to get their shot.

“For the most part, I think people are pretty anxious to get that first or second shot,” said Allen County Department of Health Administrator Mindy Waldron. “We haven’t seen a huge impact in cancellations or no-shows.”

Parkview Health’s vaccine clinic did not experience significant issues this week, mainly because their clinic does not open until 11 a.m. on weekdays.

“Monday evening and Tuesday morning, our team reached out to people who had earlier appointments, and we offered to reschedule their appointment for another day, or for them to come to the clinic later in the day when the roads were more clear,” a spokesperson from Parkview Health shared.

The most pressing issue has been the delay in vaccine shipments for multiple clinics. Allen County had not received their weekly shipment as of Wednesday, Waldron confirmed, but the department hopes to receive their shipment later Thursday.

Vaccine patients in Huntington County will have to wait a little longer for their shot. Huntington County’s health department announced today the vaccine clinic at Crestview Middle School would be closed on Friday and Saturday this week due to shipping delays.

During Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus press conference, it was revealed that more than 80 vaccine clinics were closed due to the inclement weather around the state. That affected more than 43,000 appointments. Because of the shipment delays, the age threshold to get a vaccine will remain at 65 and older for another week.