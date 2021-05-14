VA to hold walk-in COVID vaccine clinic on Saturday in New Haven

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System announced it will host walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at New Haven VFW Post 2457, 12700 Dawkins Rd, on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

All Veterans can now receive COVID-19 vaccine from VA Northern Indiana Health Care System regardless of their enrollment status or character of discharge.

Those eligible for the COVID Vaccine include:

All Veterans

  • Anyone who served in the U.S. military, to include:
  • National Guard
  • Reserves
  • Coast Guard
  • Commissioned members of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or the U.S. Public Health Service 
  • Cadets or midshipmen of the U.S. military academies

Spouses of Veterans

  • Those in same-sex and common-law marriages.
  • Widow or widower of a Veteran.
  • Individuals who characterize their relationship as spousal can receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of a Veteran

  • Family member or friend who Provides care to the Veteran.
  • Helps the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing.
  • May also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

CHAMPVA Recipients

  • Spouses or children of permanently and totally disabled Veterans or of Veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities.
  • Recipients must meet CDC vaccine age requirements.

Veterans can continue to schedule an appointment for their vaccination by calling 800-360-8387 ext. 75113.

