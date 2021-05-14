VA to hold walk-in COVID vaccine clinic on Saturday in New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System announced it will host walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at New Haven VFW Post 2457, 12700 Dawkins Rd, on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
All Veterans can now receive COVID-19 vaccine from VA Northern Indiana Health Care System regardless of their enrollment status or character of discharge.
Those eligible for the COVID Vaccine include:
All Veterans
- Anyone who served in the U.S. military, to include:
- National Guard
- Reserves
- Coast Guard
- Commissioned members of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or the U.S. Public Health Service
- Cadets or midshipmen of the U.S. military academies
Spouses of Veterans
- Those in same-sex and common-law marriages.
- Widow or widower of a Veteran.
- Individuals who characterize their relationship as spousal can receive the vaccine.
Caregivers of a Veteran
- Family member or friend who Provides care to the Veteran.
- Helps the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing.
- May also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.
CHAMPVA Recipients
- Spouses or children of permanently and totally disabled Veterans or of Veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities.
- Recipients must meet CDC vaccine age requirements.
Veterans can continue to schedule an appointment for their vaccination by calling 800-360-8387 ext. 75113.