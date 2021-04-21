VA to hold walk-in COVID vaccine clinic on Saturday in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — All Veterans are now able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from VA Northern Indiana Health Care System regardless of their enrollment status or character of discharge, the VA announced Wednesday.

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System said it will be conducting a walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon at the Marion Campus.

Those eligible for the COVID Vaccine include:

All Veterans

Anyone who served in the U.S. military, to include:

National Guard

Reserves

Coast Guard

Commissioned members of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or the U.S. Public Health Service

Cadets or midshipmen of the U.S. military academies

Spouses of Veterans

Those in same-sex and common-law marriages.

Widow or widower of a Veteran.

Individuals who characterize their relationship as spousal can receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of a Veteran

Family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran.

Helps the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing or dressing.

May also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

CHAMPVA Recipients

Spouses or children of permanently and totally disabled Veterans or of Veterans who have died from service-connected disabilities.

Recipients must meet CDC vaccine age requirements.

All eligible Veterans can schedule an appointment by calling 800-360-8387 Ext. 75113.

Caregivers, Spouses, CHAMPVA Recipients and Veterans who are not enrolled in VANIHCS are asked to call 800-360-8387 ext. 71101 to preregister. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday.