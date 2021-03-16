VA to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System announced Tuesday that it will be conducting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on March 27 at the American Legion Post 31 in Angola. from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The VA said all veterans enrolled with VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System are eligible to receive the vaccine. Anyone wanting to enroll will be able to talk to enrollment staff during the clinic.

This clinic is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, please call 800-360-8387 ext. 75113.

American Legion Post 31 is located at 1760 W Maumee St, Angola Indiana, 46703