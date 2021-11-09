VA offering COVID-19 boosters for J&J and Moderna for veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VA) now is offering COVID-19 Boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson products for Veterans.
“If a Veteran received Pfizer in the community and is requesting Moderna or Jannsen as the booster, we can accommodate that request with proof of the vaccination card,” the VA said.
Available times, excluding holidays:
- Fort Wayne VA Walk-In Clinic (Auditorium): Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m.–11 a.m.
- Marion VA Walk-in Clinic (Atrium): Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m.– 11 a.m.
- Muncie (CBOC): Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Peru (CBOC): Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saint Joseph County VA Health Center: Tuesday (Moderna) & Thursday (Moderna & J&J)