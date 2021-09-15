VA hosting drive-thru clinics for 3rd dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) announced it is hosting several drive-thru clinics for third dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

“The third dose of the Moderna COVID Vaccine can only be administered moderately to severely immunocompromised Veterans ONLY,” VANIHCS said.

Severely immunocompromised Veterans should have already received a postcard from VANIHCS. Anyone who believes they are a severely immunocompromised Veteran and did not receive a postcard is asked to call their PACT team at 800-360-8387 ext. 75113.

The CDC list of those considered moderately to severely immunocompromised is anyone who has/is:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and taking medication to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or taking medication to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (examples: DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Taking high dose steroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system

Dates and times are as follows:

The Marion and Fort Wayne Campus Drive-Thru Clinics.

Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Sept. 25 from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m.

from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. Oct. 2 from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m.

VANIHCS said if you are unable to make one of the offered drive-thru clinics, reach out to your PACT team for scheduling with your Primary Care Nursing Team.