VA holding mass COVID vaccination clinic March 13

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System announced that it will be conducting mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic March 13 at the VFW Post 1152 located at 920 North Washington Street.

All Veterans enrolled with VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System are eligible to receive the vaccine, the VA said. Enrollment staff will be present during the clinic.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Walk-ins will be accepted from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and appointments will be accepted from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 765-472-8907.

VFW Post 1152 is located at 920 North Washington Street.