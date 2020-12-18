USF nursing student works to reduce vaccine fears in minority communities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A University of Saint Francis nursing student is doing his part to educate minority communities in Fort Wayne about the coronavirus vaccine.

Rashaad Moore, 20, spends most of his time volunteering and conducting clinical work at Lutheran Hospital. He has encountered people of color and other minority groups that are worried about getting vaccinated. Much of that fear comes from not understanding how vaccines work.

Moore, a person of color himself, also realizes there is a lack of trust between minority groups and the healthcare system.

He argues the mistrust is rooted from years of social, economic and criminal justice inequity towards minority groups. That inequity creates resentment that branches out to other areas of government like the healthcare system.

“When having a mistrust from the government on the justice side, it is also going to bring, not so much of security when it comes to other things such as the FDA and the CDC and other governmental agencies,” Moore said. “That’s why people of color have such of a mistrust within believing certain things.”

That’s why Moore is doing his part to reduce those fears for people of color. He believes his message will resonate more with the black and other minority communities, partially because they identify with him.

“By being able to be there and educate them is honestly helping by a large shot,” Moore said.

Friends and family who were previously on the fence are now determined to take a vaccine once it’s available, according to Moore.

“Once they have gotten that information, and once they have been educated very well on what is a vaccine, what does it do in your body, and what is its job, they have faithfully said, ‘I will get the vaccine when it is available to me in mid- to early 2021.”

For those that still have concerns, Moore wants to remind the public that getting vaccinated will do more than protect an individual from coronavirus.

“I want you to truthfully believe that this is not only going to help you, but it’s going to help your family, your neighbors and others around you.”