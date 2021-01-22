US officials expect vaccine supplies to increase

Senior members of President Joe Biden’s health team on Friday said they hoped vaccine supplies will increase in the coming months as the US seeks to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking before an audience of US mayors, the president’s nominee for Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, said all efforts will be made to ramp up supplies.

In the U.S., which has the world’s highest death toll at over 410,000, there is an in an ambitious effort by the new administration to conquer the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said a lack of candor about the threat under former President Donald Trump probably cost lives.

Fauci, who was sidelined by Trump, is now the chief medical adviser to Biden.

He told the mayors that “science and truth is going to rule” and “mistakes will be fixed,” under President Biden.