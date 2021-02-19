US official: ‘Grannies’ faked old age for vaccine

A Florida health officer says there’s so much demand for the coronavirus vaccine that some people even disguised themselves as the elderly in order to get a shot.

Dr. Raul Pino said that two young women disguised as “grannies” came on Wednesday get their second vaccination shots.

“The bonnet, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing. And they probably were in their twenties,” the Orange County health officer said on Thursday.

Pino said he did not know whether the pair came for their first shot, and how they got through screeners.