The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is warning that some facial hair can interfere with masks that many are wearing to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak.

The chart shows 36 different facial hair styles with names such as “Fu Manchu,” “Villian,” “Zorro,” “Dali” and “French Fork,” listing each one’s compatibility with a facial mask.

Since the new coronavirus emerged in December in central China, it has sickened 82,000 people globally, with more than 2,700 deaths.