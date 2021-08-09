University of Saint Francis offering COVID-19 vaccination incentives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis (USF) announced it will now offer incentives for students, faculty and staff to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

While USF said it will not mandate vaccines, masks or social distancing for the upcoming school year, the school said it will pay $100 to students, faculty, and staff who are fully vaccinated by Sept. 15. A visa gift cards will be given to students and employees will receive their incentive through payroll, the USF website said.

To be eligible for this incentive, everyone will need to fill out a vaccine incentive form.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of the readily available vaccine,” said Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer, USF President on the USF website. “Through widespread vaccination, the campus community will be able to proceed with confidence as we enter another school year. Our students, faculty and staff showed firm commitment to health last year and we expect that to continue in 2021-22.”

The university said more information will be announced soon.