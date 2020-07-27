Unable to wear a mask? No clear answer on who can and can’t

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As of Monday, Indiana is now on the list of states that are requiring masks for residents. This mandate comes a few days or weeks after many retailers announced they would be requiring masks in stores.

During his weekly coronavirus response briefing Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said that masks will be required for everyone unless a person is under 8 years old, or if they are eating, drinking, exercising, or if a person has a medical disability.

The executive order that was released on Friday is specific on exemptions for schools, children, homeless persons and more. It also has exemptions for anyone with a “medical condition, mental heath condition or disability.”

However, the definition of a medical condition, mental heath condition or disability is unclear, and most governmental agencies and retailers are unable to explain exemptions due to physical health or mental heath reasons.

The executive order says a person is exempt from wearing a face covering, in relation to mental and physical disabilities, if they fall into these categories:

“c. any person with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability which prevents wearing a face covering; d. any person who is deaf or hard of hearing, or communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication;” Executive Department Indianapolis, Executive Order 20-37; section 4

WANE 15 reached out to the following governmental agencies, retailers and departments for clarification.

Centers for Disease Control

WANE 15 contacted the CDC for comment on this topic. A Public Affairs Specialist said: “[the] CDC only offers guidance. The implementation and enforcement comes from the local and state level. Therefore, this information would have to come from them.”

When asked to clarify how the CDC is offering guidance and what guidance they are offering, WANE 15 received no response.

The Governor’s Office

The governor’s office directed WANE 15 to the Indiana Department of Health saying, “…if you need to talk to someone from the health department (which based off of your email seems like that might be the best place for your inquiry) you can email…” and gave a contact.

The Indiana State Department of Health

The Indiana State Department of Health replied from multiple employees with this generic email response:

“Exceptions will be made for an individual who is unable to wear a mask due to medical reasons. There may be some circumstances in which a face shield would be appropriate. However, the CDC does not recommend use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face coverings. Please see their website for more details: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html. Individuals who cannot wear a face mask due to health reasons are advised to consult their healthcare provider to discuss alternatives.” Megan Wade-Taxter, Media Relations Coordinator

When asked what guidance the Indiana State Department of Health is giving to healthcare providers, the department did not give specifics. The media relations coordinator then provided this response:

“For individuals who have documented health conditions that make wearing a mask impossible, a face shield can provide some protection.” Megan Wade-Texter, Media Relations Coordinator

WANE 15 asked for clarification from the state, as the CDC does not recommend use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face coverings. When asked if the State Department of Health was going against the CDC in saying that face shields alone can offer protection, we did not receive clarification.

Healthcare Networks

Parkview Health Network could not comment on any specifics. A health network spokesperson told us that an individual should talk to their healthcare provider about alternatives. When asked if they are given guidance from the health department, the Parkview Director of Communications said they are receiving guidance but could not share specifics.

Lutheran Health Network did not respond to multiple attempts at contact.

Healthcare Provider

United Healthcare Indiana agreed to do an interview with WANE 15.

Dr. Michael Bess, Vice President of Healthcare Strategies at UnitedHealthcare, said “there are certain populations that would not benefit from wearing a mask and those are people with respiratory issues … someone under the age of two and those who are unable to wear masks.”

“That certain population, obviously, they should take heed and try to stay away from any areas where they could come in contact with other individuals if they can’t safely socially distance,” Dr. Bess said.

What should those who can’t wear masks but still have to go interact with people do? Dr. Bess said that they should stay in a safe environment and have other people do those “chores” for them.

Masks should be comfortable and breathable, Dr. Bess said.

Retail Responses

Meijer headquarters did not reply to attempts to reach a person for questioning.

Kroger headquarters did not reply to attempts to reach a person for questioning.

Target said in an email response that, “[Target is] requiring guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of our stores, except for those with underlying medical conditions and young children.” When asked if people with underlying medical conditions could still shop at their stores and if individuals have to display paperwork stating they are unable to wear a mask, Target said:

“Unfortunately, I don’t have any additional information to share.” Drew Halunen, Senior Communications Associate

Aldi’s US headquarters took a message requesting to talk to someone about face masks for those who are unable to wear them but has yet to respond after multiple attempts to talk with a representative.

Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers, Inc.

The Indiana Council of Community Mental Health Centers, Inc. did not return multiple attempts for an interview regarding mental health exemptions.

American Disabilities Act department in the Department of Justice

According to the U.S. Department of Labor website, “The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government’ programs and services.”

WANE 15 left messages with the ADA and requested information from the Department of Justice on this topic. The answer received was a link to the Department of Justice website with this excerpt response:

“Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband reiterated today that cards and other documents bearing the Department of Justice seal and claiming that individuals are exempt from face mask requirements are fraudulent… The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations. The public can visit ADA.gov or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY) for more information.” Department of Justice website

Luke Labas, an Advocacy Coordinator and Certified ADA Coordinator with The League in Fort Wayne, said that if a person is unable to wear a mask, they should request a reasonable modification usually in an informal conversation.

“Under the ADA and the definition, [if a person] can have it be perceived that [they] have such an impairment,… they are covered by the ADA in that sense,” Labas explains.

While documentation is needed, Labas said that an entity is not allowed to ask for documentation that relates specifically to masks. Limited documentation that pertains to the individual being a qualified individual with a disability is the only thing someone is allowed to ask for.

“The only thing an entity can ask is information and documentation that relates… the definition of disability [related to the individual] and as it relates to the ADA. [This is] having a record or history of an impairment that limits one or more major life activities,” Labas said.

While face masks seem to be the norm, Labas said that “there is not a one-size-fits-all for alternatives that would qualify. I think it’s important to rely on the physician and individual relationship to come up with a reasonable modification and alteration to a policy.”

The League

The League whose mission is to “provide and promote opportunities that empower people with disabilities to achieve their potential” agreed to be interviewed.

John Guingrich, President and CEO of The League, said “if [a person] has and identified respiratory disability: severe asthma…, COPD or other respiratory disabilities, [a person] could ask for an accommodation. If [an individual] is dealing with PTSD, anxiety, claustrophobia that [a person] has had diagnosed, [they] could ask for an accommodation related for that. If [a person] has an issue with fine motor skills with [their] fingers, wrists or arms and [they] can’t necessarily put a mask on,… they can ask for reasonable modifications for that. Finally, if [a person] uses [their] mouth kind of as a control device… obviously [they] can’t wear a mask… Those are some of the examples.”

If a person has a disability that would require modifications to the mask requirements, they need documentation. It does not have to go into the specifics for the disability for it to be legit, Guingrich said.

Many times physical heath disabilities takes the forefront on protections and modifications. However, Guingrich said that the Americans with Disabilities Act does protect against discrimination for “invisible disabilities.”

“The Americans with Disabilities Act covers people with disabilities. That includes people that have diagnosed PTSD, anxiety, depression so they have the same rights and responsibilities under the ADA as anyone with any other disability,” said Guingrich.

Guingrich said individuals who choose to go into a store rather than utilize available curbside pickup should ask a store manager about an accommodation. He said that most of the time, disability accommodations are easily arranged by talking through possibilities upfront with a company.

If a person were to fake having a disability to get away with not wearing a mask with fake documentation, Guingrich said that the fake cards are not illegal – just invalid.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (Rockville, MD)

A branch of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services known as the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) was looking into the information requested, however the response that was received was:

“This is still on my radar, but I have no update at this moment.” Christopher Garrett, Senior Media Adviser

Turnstone Center

WANE 15 reached out to Turnstone, whose vision is to “[aspire] to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities.”

Turnstone sent a statement saying:

“Turnstone’s clients have been grateful for and cooperative in abiding by our organization’s face covering policy since June and we are working with individuals on a case-by-case basis to discuss alternatives to a cloth face covering when necessary. Any person who feels uncomfortable wearing a face covering in public should consult with their healthcare provider to determine their best course of action to protect their own health as we all strive to keep our communities as healthy as possible. For individuals whom healthcare providers determine are unable to wear a cloth face covering in public due to health or behavioral reasons, alternatives such as face shields and enhanced adherence to social distancing offer similar benefits to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.” Turnstone Center Statement

If a person chooses not to wear a masks, according to the executive order and a press release from the Governor’s Office, there will be no criminal penalties.

“State and local health departments will be responsible for enforcing compliance through education about the importance of wearing face coverings. The executive order does not include criminal penalties,” the press release said.

This executive order is in place until at least Aug. 26, unless changed by the governor.