Uber Eats releases list of most popular orders during pandemic

Have you been ordering food while at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Uber Eats put together a list of some of the most popular dishes being delivered around the country. Uber says french fries top the list of most popular dishes on its app.
The 20 most popular dishes in the US on Uber Eats:
- French Fries
- Pad Thai
- Garlic Naan
- Chicken Tikka Masala
- Miso Soup
- Wings
- Edamame
- Mozzarella Sticks
- California Roll
- Quesadilla
- Gyoza
- Burrito
- Chicken Wings
- Cheese Pizza
- Fried Rice
- Onion Rings
- Crab Rangoon
- Caesar Salad
- Cheeseburger
- Guacamole
The food delivery app also looked at the most popular soups that have been delivered during the pandemic. Miso is the top soup on the app right now.
Most popular soups on Uber Eats:
- Miso Soup
- Wonton Soup
- Hot and Sour Soup
- Egg Drop Soup
- Chicken Soup
- Tom Yum Soup
- Chicken Noodle Soup
- Lentil Soup
- Tom Kha Soup
- Tonkotsu Ramen
The top dessert customers are ordering: tiramisu.
Most popular desserts on Uber Eats:
- Tiramisu
- Baklava
- Cheesecake
- Banana Pudding
- Churros
- Flan
- Apple Pie
- Cannoli
- Chocolate Cake
- Original Glazed Donut
Uber Eats users are washing it all down with some soda, the most popular drink order on the app right now.
Most popular beverages on Uber Eats:
- Soda
- Thai Iced Tea
- Horchata
- Iced Coffee
- Lemonade
- Coke
- Snapple
- Milkshakes
- Mango Lassi
- Pepsi
Uber also looked at the most popular dish in every state.
Most Popular Dish By State on Uber Eats:
Arizona – French Fries
California – Chicken Tikka Masala
Colorado – Carne Asada Fries
Connecticut – Burrito Bowl
Florida – French Fries
Georgia – Pad Thai
Hawaii – BBQ Mixed Plate
Illinois – French Fries
Indiana – Waffle Fries
Iowa – Large Poké Bowl
Kentucky – Pad Thai
Louisiana – Chips and Queso
Maine – Cheese Pazzo Bread
Maryland – Egg, Bacon + Cheese
Massachusetts – Burrito
Michigan – Pad Thai
Minnesota – Garlic Naan
Missouri – Crab Rangoon
Montana – Enchiladas
Nevada – Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
New Jersey – Chicken Sandwich
New York – Jerk Chicken
North Carolina – Nachos
Ohio – Notso Fries
Oklahoma – Spicy Tuna Roll
Oregon – Fried Chicken
Pennsylvania – Cheesesteak
Rhode Island – Hot Dog
South Carolina – French Fries
Tennessee – Pad Thai
Texas – Pad Thai
Utah – Carne Asada Fries
Virginia – Fries
Washington – Fries
Wisconsin – Crab Rangoon