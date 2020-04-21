Uber Eats releases list of most popular orders during pandemic

Have you been ordering food while at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Uber Eats put together a list of some of the most popular dishes being delivered around the country. Uber says french fries top the list of most popular dishes on its app.

The 20 most popular dishes in the US on Uber Eats:

French Fries Pad Thai Garlic Naan Chicken Tikka Masala Miso Soup Wings Edamame Mozzarella Sticks California Roll Quesadilla Gyoza Burrito Chicken Wings Cheese Pizza Fried Rice Onion Rings Crab Rangoon Caesar Salad Cheeseburger Guacamole

The food delivery app also looked at the most popular soups that have been delivered during the pandemic. Miso is the top soup on the app right now.

Most popular soups on Uber Eats:

Miso Soup Wonton Soup Hot and Sour Soup Egg Drop Soup Chicken Soup Tom Yum Soup Chicken Noodle Soup Lentil Soup Tom Kha Soup Tonkotsu Ramen

The top dessert customers are ordering: tiramisu.

Most popular desserts on Uber Eats:

Tiramisu Baklava Cheesecake Banana Pudding Churros Flan Apple Pie Cannoli Chocolate Cake Original Glazed Donut

Uber Eats users are washing it all down with some soda, the most popular drink order on the app right now.

Most popular beverages on Uber Eats:

Soda Thai Iced Tea Horchata Iced Coffee Lemonade Coke Snapple Milkshakes Mango Lassi Pepsi

Uber also looked at the most popular dish in every state.

Most Popular Dish By State on Uber Eats:

Arizona – French Fries

California – Chicken Tikka Masala

Colorado – Carne Asada Fries

Connecticut – Burrito Bowl

Florida – French Fries

Georgia – Pad Thai

Hawaii – BBQ Mixed Plate

Illinois – French Fries

Indiana – Waffle Fries

Iowa – Large Poké Bowl

Kentucky – Pad Thai

Louisiana – Chips and Queso

Maine – Cheese Pazzo Bread

Maryland – Egg, Bacon + Cheese

Massachusetts – Burrito

Michigan – Pad Thai

Minnesota – Garlic Naan

Missouri – Crab Rangoon

Montana – Enchiladas

Nevada – Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

New Jersey – Chicken Sandwich

New York – Jerk Chicken

North Carolina – Nachos

Ohio – Notso Fries

Oklahoma – Spicy Tuna Roll

Oregon – Fried Chicken

Pennsylvania – Cheesesteak

Rhode Island – Hot Dog

South Carolina – French Fries

Tennessee – Pad Thai

Texas – Pad Thai

Utah – Carne Asada Fries

Virginia – Fries

Washington – Fries

Wisconsin – Crab Rangoon