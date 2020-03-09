Two Paulding County residents quarantined for possible coronavirus exposure

PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Health Department has confirmed that two people who recently traveled to Italy have been quarantined for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The two are considered Persons Under Investigation (PUI) as designated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Italy has been one of the countries hardest hit by the deadly COVID-19 virus. As of Monday, the country has counted 7,375 cases of COVID-19 virus and 366 deaths, more than any country outside of Asia.

So far there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio. There have been two confirmed cases in Indiana and both of those patients had attended a conference in Boston. The CDC believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as little as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

