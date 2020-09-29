Two new COVID-19 testing sites to open in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People will have two more options to get free COVID-19 testing in Allen County later this week when the Allen County Department of Health opens two new sites.

The testing locations are both in Fort Wayne, with a central site opening Oct. 1 and a north site opening Oct. 5. Free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to detect active COVID-19 infection will be available to Hoosiers (with proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID) and their children regardless of symptoms. Rapid antigen tests and antibody tests will not be available at the sites.

“Access to testing with timely results is a key piece in our strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Commissioner. “Opening these new sites is an important step forward in expanding Allen County’s testing capacity while reducing test turnaround times.”

Testing Site Locations:

Central (Opening Oct. 1)

3003 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne, IN 46805

North (Opening Oct. 5)

1230 Ruston Pass

Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Appointments can be made any time at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling (260) 449-3303 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Due to the expected volume, the Department is asking individuals to utilize the online registration if possible. An invitation code is prompted on the site but not required, and individuals should click the “I don’t have an Invitation Code” button to proceed with scheduling.

Face coverings worn completely over the nose and mouth are required for anyone 8-years-old or older at the testing sites and encouraged for anyone over the age of 2 to protect everyone on site. Site staff will oversee a self-collected nasopharyngeal swab test for anyone 12-years-old and older. If anyone in that age group cannot self-collect the swab test, staff will administer it for them.

Children as young as two to 11 years of age can also be tested with parental consent, and the nasal swab test will be administered by staff. Lab results will be available in two to four days and will be sent to the patient by via e-mail or text. Results are also available by calling the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) at 877-826-0011 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Allen County Health Department will not directly provide results.

The sites are made possible through a grant from ISDH to ensure community testing is available anywhere there is a need. The grant provides testing supplies and equipment, including test kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizer and the platform for registration and data management. The grant continues through June 30, 2021 and is renewable. Some supplemental funding is being covered by the Allen County Health Department.

The state-run Optum sites, which includes a Fort Wayne location at 3420 E. Paulding Rd., will also continue to offer testing. A complete map of test sites across the state is available at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm.