Twice as many Indiana counties in ‘red’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The number of Indiana counties with the most severe coronavirus infection status has more than doubled.

The Indiana Department on Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate. This week, 36 Indiana counties are red, with the rest marked orange. Nine northeast Indiana counties are red.

Last week, 16 of Indiana’s counties were in the red, including eight in northeast Indiana. Just one county was not orange or red – Switzerland County, in southeast Indiana.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 5,853 new COVID-19 cases, with 98 new deaths. All told, 398,417 Hoosiers have been infected with the virus, and 6,207 have died.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.