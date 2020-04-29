Trump: ‘Worst days of the pandemic are behind us’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday the “the worst days” of the coronavirus pandemic are “behind” as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed one million.

Trump’s comments came during an event showcasing a loan program designed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic, the Paycheck Protection Program.

The president was looking to express optimism to the business owners that the country is on the path to reopening the economy.

“I think you have the same feeling as I do. It’s going to come back very fast. Now that our experts believe the worst days of the pandemic are behind us, Americans are looking forward to the safe and rapid reopening of our country,” Trump said in the White House East Room.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

