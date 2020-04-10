Trump: US ‘at the top of the hill’ of infections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States is “at the top of the hill” of coronavirus-related infections.

Trump made the comments during a White House briefing Thursday. He did not give data to support his claim or elaborate on what measure he used to come to that conclusion.

“I’m pretty sure we’re at the top of the hill and no we’re going downward. In some cases, we’ve already started that process,” he says.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

